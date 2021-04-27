April 27, 2021

Gary Birchfield

Published 4:12 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Gary Birchfield

Gary “Fuzz” Birchfield, 84, of Ironton, died Saturday, April 24, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Birchfield.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Kenny Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, with military honors.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing will be required to attend.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

 

