Dragons down Panthers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Evidently, Tyler Sammons doesn’t know the meaning of the term “ball” when he’s pitching.

Sammons threw 72 strikes among his 90 pitches and he hurled a six-hitter to lead the Fairland Dragons to an 8-3 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Chesapeake Panthers in five innings on Wednesday.

Sammons struck out 10 and did not issue a walk over 4.2 innings. Niko Kiritsy got the final out.

Chesapeake’s Thomas Sentz threw well in defeat. He struck out three, walked three as he gave up nine hits.

Fairland (11-5, 8-2) was led at the plate by Gavin Hunt who was 3-for-3 with an RBI, Cooper Cummings who went 2-3 with a double and an RBI and Alex Rogers who was 2-3 with a double and two RBI.

Sentz was 2-3 and Nick Wright 2-2 with an RBI to pace Chesapeake (6-10, 3-8). Kaleb Stepp was 1-2 and Austin Henderson 1-3.

Chesapeake 200 01 = 3 6 1

Fairland 313 10 = 8 9 4

Thomas Sentz and Travis Grim. Tyler Sammons, Niko Kiritsy (5) and Cooper Cummings. W-Sammons (IP-4.2, H-6, R-3, ER-1, K-10, BB-0). Kiritsy (IP-0.1). L-Sentz (ER-7, K-3, BB-3). Hitting-CHS: Thomas Sentz 2-3, Austin Henderson 1-3, Travis Grim RBI, Nick Wright 2-2 RBI, Kaleb Stepp 1-2; FHS: Gavin Hunt 3-3 RBI, Dacoda Chapman 1-3 2-RBI, Cooper Cummings 2-3 2B RBI, Alex Rogers 2-3 2B 2-RBI, Adam Marcum 1-2.