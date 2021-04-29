William Lynd, Jr.

Sept. 17, 1975–April 26, 2021

William “Earl” Lynd, Jr., 45, of South Point, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Earl was born Sept. 17, 1975, in Ironton, to the late William Earl Lynd Sr. and Rita Winters Parker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Peggy Lynd, who raised him; as well as his stepfather, George Parker. He also shared a close bond to his late uncle Greg Lynd.

Earl enjoyed his job as a concrete worker with Castle Concrete. He loved his boss, Tim Castle, like a father.

He leaves behind two sons, Ed Stafford (Lindz) and Jesse Lynd; two daughters, Ashley Woodward (Owen) and Layla Lynd; one sister, Candy Goldie (Toby); three brothers, Josh Parker (Allison), Jacob Parker (Jennifer) and Ray Lynd; and two grandchildren, Cecille and Raelynne Stafford.

Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Friday at Caniff Funeral Home in Westwood. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Friday.

