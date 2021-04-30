Ironton Ladies 9-Hole golf league just keeps playing

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PINE GROVE — They’re still out there on the course each Tuesday.

The Ironton Ladies Nine-Hole Golf Association was back swinging clubs trying to win the day’s scheduled events for the past two weeks.

At the April 20 weekly Tuesday outing, Pat Lambert racked up wins in two events while Pat Riggs had the other victory.

This past Tuesday, the hostess duties were handled by the tag team of Riggs and Lewis.

The winners were Pat Riggs, Joyce Lewis and Pat Lambert.

The next outing will have Lana Moore as hostess.

The Ladies 9-Hole Golf Association meets at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday for a short business meeting and then golfing events begin at 10.

The club welcomes new members and invites them to attend their weekly outings. The group strives to be competitive but more importantly to have a good time.