Nancy Langdon, 85, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday, April 30, 2021.
Funeral services will be noon Wednesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
