Julia Sammons

Julia Elizabeth Sammons, 83 of South Point, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Sammons.

Services are incomplete at this time.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

