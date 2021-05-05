Keeping it fresh: Market returns

Saturday brought the return of the produce and crafts to Market Square in Ironton.

“Ironton aLive’s Ironton Farmers Market grand opening last Saturday was a great success,” said Sam Heighton, Ironton aLive executive director and market manager. “The community support and the vendors’ loyalty to the market and the City of Ironton all came together with the great weather.”

The Ironton Farmers Market is held at Market Square on Second Street in Ironton. The market’s vendors are from Lawrence County and surrounding counties and they offer a variety of goods, such as seasonal produce like gourds and pumpkins, baked goods, honey, eggs, homemade candy, homemade crafts and flowers.

This is the eighth season for the market. From now until fall, vendors will set up from 7 a.m.–3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday to sell their wares.

Heighton said downtown Ironton will be quite active this weekend.

“This coming Saturday, downtown Ironton will again have a lot going on,” he said. “If you’re tired of staying home, then this is what you’ve been missing. This is your opportunity to do the socializing and visiting in the outdoors.”

Ironton In Bloom will have its annual Mother’s Day flower sale at the Splash Park on Second Street next to the farmers market.

“Here’s your chance to buy your summer plants and at the same time support the Ironton In Bloom project,” Heighton said. “Year after year, they beautify the city with flower plantings hanging baskets and recognizes homes and businesses in the city for their beautification efforts.”

Ironton In Bloom also has free food on the second Saturday of every month the market. They use produce and other goods from the vendors to make the food and accept a donation in return.

Cardinal Wishes Antiques, Treasures From the Valley and Maker’s Market on Vernon partners with Ironton aLive to bring the community The Market on Vernon event from 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Heighton said that many Ironton downtown businesses will be open with many having sidewalk sales. “So, have lunch at one of our fine downtown restaurants and spend the day,” Heighton said.