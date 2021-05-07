Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative announces 2021 scholarship winners

Four area high school seniors claimed $5,000 worth of scholarships funded by Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative in the annual competition for the children of cooperative members.

Kiki Barlow was chosen as the recipient of the first-place scholarship award of $2,000. Kiki attends Vinton County High School. She is the daughter of Terry and Jewell Barlow. Upon graduation, Kiki plans to attend Capital University, majoring in Business Management. Being selected as the 2021 Scholarship winner, Kiki will go on to compete for additional scholarships from Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives.

The $1,500, second-place scholarship was awarded to Emily Schwamberger of Chesapeake High School. She is the daughter of Scott and Heather Schwamberger. Emily plans to attend either Ohio University or Shawnee State University to obtain her BSN.

From Fairland High School, Madison Wilson received the third-place scholarship of $1,000. Madison is the daughter of Brittany Hann. She plans to attend the University of Kentucky this fall with a major in Agriculture and Medical Biotechnology on a premed track. Madison is hoping to pursue a career in genetics.

This year, BREC also added an additional fourth place scholarship. The recipient of this $500 scholarship was awarded to Noah Wood of Rock Hill High School. Noah is the son of Erik and Donna Haney. After high school, he plans to attend Ashland University, where he will run track and study Business Administration.

Buckeye REC, wanting to recognize all students who sent in applications, said in a press release, “Each one had shown great potential and initiative. We are inspired by the commitment shown to our community by these future leaders and wish each of them the best of luck!”