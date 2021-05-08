Southeast Ohio Softball Sectional Pairings

Southeast Ohio Softball Sectionals

Division 3

Softball Pairings

All Games 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11

Eastern at New Lexington

Chesapeake at Oak Hill

Friday, May 14

New Lex/Eastern winner at Ironton

Alexander at Portsmouth West

Chesapeake/Oak Hill winner at Adena

Minford at Southeastern

Wednesday, May 19

West/Alexander vs. Ironton/New Lex/Eastern

Minford/Southeastern vs. Adena/Chesapeake/Oak Hill

Winner play Friday, May 22

——

Tuesday, May 11

South Point at Nelsonville-York

Piketon at Northwest

Friday, May 14

South Point/N-Y winner at Westfall

Reedsville Eastern at Zane Trace

Piketon/Northwest at Portsmouth

Rock Hill at Coal Grove

Wednesday, May 19

Zane Trace/Eastern vs. Westfall/South Point/N-Y

Piketon/Northwest/Portsmouth vs. Rock Hill/Coal Grove

Finals May 22

——

Tuesday, May 11

Federal Hocking at Lynchburg-Clay

West Union at Fairland

North Adams at Lucasville Valley

Friday, May 14

Clay/Federal Hocking winner at Wheelersburg

Fairfield at Huntington Ross

Fairland/West Union winner at Wellston

North Adams/Valley winner at Crooksville

Wednesday, May 19

Fairfield/Huntington vs. Clay/Federal Hocking/Wheelersburg

Finals Friday, May 22

——

Division 4

Softball Pairings

All Games 5 p.m.

Monday, May 10

New Boston at Trimble

Sciotoville East at Paint Valley

Thursday, May 13

Trimble/New Boston winner at Portsmouth Clay

Southern at Peebles

Paint Valley/East winner at Symmes Valley

South Gallia at Waterford

Tuesday, May 18

Southern/Peebles vs. Clay/Trimble/New Boston

South Gallia/Waterford vs. Symmes Valley/Paint Valley/East

Fials Friday, May 22

——

Monday, May 10

Western at Whiteoak

Thursday, May 13

Whiteoak-Western winner at Portsmouth Notre Dame

Green at Belpre

Miller at South Webster

Beaver Brown at Manchester

Tuesday, May 18

Belpre/Green vs. Whiteoak/Western/Notre Dame

Beaver Brown/Manchester vs. Miller/South Webster

Finals Friday, May 22