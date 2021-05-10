Lady Titans edge Lady Tigers in 16-inning pitcher’s duel

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

This wasn’t a pitcher’s duel. It was a pitching clinic.

Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ Keegan Moore pitched a 16-inning complete game while the Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans pitchers Gwen Sparks and Kyndall Ford teamed up for a 2-1 win on Monday.

Moore struck out 22 batters and walked just two over the 16 innings. She gave up seven hits and both runs were earned.

Sparks worked 12 innings and racked up 28 strikeouts and walked just one. She gave up all five hits and the only run was unearned.

Ford got the win as she went the final four innings striking out five and not allowing a hit or a walk.

Claire Dettwiller singled to lead off the top of the inning for Notre Dame. Isabel Cassidy put down a sacrifice with Dettwiller going all the way to third base and she scored when the next batter Ava Hassel singled to break the 1-1 tie.

Ironton went out in order in the bottom of the inning.

Notre Dame got the game’s first run in the second inning/

Annie Dettwiller walked, M Suter sacrificed her to second and she scored on Ford’s base hit.

Ironton (23-4) tied the game in the fifth with a two-out rally.

Emily Weber — who went 2-6 on the day — singled, went to third when Katelyn Moore reached on an error and Weber scored on a passed ball.

Ironton hosts a sectional tournament game at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Notre Dame 010 000 000 000 000 1 = 2 7 2

Ironton 000 010 000 000 000 0 = 1 5 5

Gwen Sparks, Kyndall Ford (3) and Claire Dettwiller. Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. W-Ford (IP-4.0, H-0, R-0, K-5, BB-0). Sparks (IP-12.0, H-5, R-1, ER-0, K-28, BB-1). L-Moore (ER-2, K-22, K-2). Hitting-PND: Claire Dettwiller 2-6, Isabel Cassidy 1-6 2B, Ava Hassel 2-7 RBI, Annie Dettwiller 1-6, Kyndall Ford 1-6 RBI; Ironton: Graycie Brammer 1-7, Bella Sorbilli 1-5, Emily Weber 2-6, Katelyn Moore 1-6.