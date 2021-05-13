Daniel Ward

Daniel Ray Ward, 43, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held 2 –3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.