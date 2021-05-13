May 13, 2021

  • 70°

Daniel Ward

By Obituaries

Published 1:59 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021

Daniel Ward

Daniel Ray Ward, 43, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held 2 –3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Will those in your household under the age of 18 be getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business