Joyce Webb

March 13, 1940–May 14, 2021

Joyce Ann (Stapleton) Webb, 81, of Ironton, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Mrs. Webb was born March 13, 1940, in Ironton, a daughter to the late Frank Stapleton and Bonnie (Wellman) Brown.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Vance Webb, who passed away Sept. 11, 2004.

Mrs. Webb attended Rock Hill High School and was a homemaker.

Joyce’s favorite way to spend her time was playing BINGO!!!

She enjoyed sewing, painting, coloring, working puzzles and going to flea markets.

She could always be found making others happy and laugh, but her true joy was how she loved her family and dog.

She spent as much time possible with her friends, children and grandchildren.

She was of the Christian faith.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Joshua Newcomb and Charles “Bubby” Sparks; great-grandchild, Cailyn Zurianna Lewis; sister, Jean Stevens; and two brothers, Henry Stapleton and Tony Brown.

She is survived by her 12 children, Jerry (Mary) Stapleton, Bonnie Huber, Frank Virgil (Patty) Seagraves, Chester (Sharon) Seagraves, Jim (Alice) Newcomb, Dolly Newcomb, Blue (Jennifer) Newcomb, James (Rebecca) Newcomb, Libby (Fred) Sammons, Connie (Dave) King, Charlie (Beth) Newcomb and Hank (Heather) Newcomb; sister, Mary Jo (Richard) Shope; two brothers, James Stapleton and Benjo Brown; 39 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grand child on the way.

Funeral service will be noon Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. To offer the Webb family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.