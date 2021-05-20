George Handy

George Lee Handy, 70, of Crown City, died on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Delcina Handy. Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow with his last ride to Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held from 1–2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.