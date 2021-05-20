Slow start proves costly in Lady Hornets 5-2 loss

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets won the final four innings.

Problem was, they didn’t do so well with the first three innings.

Coal Grove fells behind 4-0 after three innings in a 5-2 loss to the Portsmouth Lady Trojans on Wednesday in the Division 3 district semifinals.

Portsmouth (22-6) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

With one out, Olivia Ramey, Madison Perry and Olivia Dickerson singled for a run and Katie Born got another single for an RBI.

The Lady Trojans scored two more runs in the third inning.

Perry reach on an error and scored on a hit by Dickerson. Born walked, Ayonna Carr was hit by a pitch and a wild pitch scored Dickerson.

Coal Grove got on the scoreboard with a run in the fifth inning when Katie Deeds got a one-out single and scored on Addi Dillow’s two-out double.

The Lady Hornets got within 4-2 in the top of the sixth when Jaidyn Griffith led off with a home run.

But Portsmouth got the run back in the bottom of the inning when Sydney Johnson singled, Kyndal Kearns put down a sacrifice bunt and Emily Cheatham singled in the run.

Dickerson got the win as she worked the final four innings. She gave up four hits, struck out three and both runs were earned.

Faith Phillips started and went three innings before leaving after getting hit in the head with a line drive in the fourth inning. She gave up three hits, struck out one and did not issue a walk or allow a run.

Kaleigh Murphy went three innings and took the loss. She gave up six hits, struck out one and allowed four runs but only two were earned.

Kassidy Travis went the final three innings giving up three hits, one earned run and registered a strikeout.

Griffith was 3-3 with the home run for an RBI while Dillow went 2-4 with an RBI as Coal Grove had five hits.

Chetham was 3-4 and Dickerson 2-3 with two RBI to pace Portsmouth.

Coal Grove 000 011 0 = 2 7 1

Portsmouth 202 001 x = 5 9 1

Kaleigh Murphy, Kassidy Travis (4) and Jaidyn Griffith. Faith Phillips, Olivia Dickerson (4) and Madison Perry. W-Dickerson (IP-4.0, H-4, R-2, ER-2, K-3). Phillips (IP-3.0, H-3, R-0, K-1). L-Murphy (IP-3.0, H-6, R-4, ER-2, K-1, BB-0). Travis (IP-3.0, H-3, R-1, ER-1, K-1, BB-0). Hitting-CG: Kaleigh Murphy 1-4, Addi Dillow 2-4 RBI, Jaidyn Griffith 3-3, HR RBI, Katie Deeds 1-3; PHS: Emily Cheatham 3-4 RBI, Olivia Ramey 1-4, Madison Perry 1-4, Olivia Dickerson 2-3 2-RBI, Katie Born 1-2 RBI, Sydney Johnson 1-3.