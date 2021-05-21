Community announcements

Announcements can be sent to briefs@irontontribune.com.

— The Hecla Water Association Comsumer Confidence report for 2021 is available at http://heclawater.com/PDF/HeclaWater-CCR-2021.pdf or at the Hecla Water office, 3190 State Route 141, Ironton.

— Ladies 9 Hole Golf Group meets Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and plays at 9:30 a.m. weekly at Pine Grove Golf Course. All ladies are welcome.

— Ohio’s church bus and motor coach/passenger bus inspection and registration stickers expire on May 31. Before the registrations can be renewed, an annual safety inspection must be done by the Jackson office of the Ohio State Highway Patrol License and Commercial Standards Section. To make an appointment or inquire about dates and exact locations, call 740-286-9845 or email jacksonlcs@dps.ohio.gov.

— Healing Our Nation Prayer Rally 2021 will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, at Calvary Baptist Church., 824 S. Fifth St., Ironton. There will be music, prayers for the nation, the Tri-State, the homeless, military veterans and first responders and a gospel message. They will have the annual Because Katie Cares non-perishable food drive for the benefit of the Ironton City Mission, First Huntington Christian Baptist Church and Jeanette’s Creek Christian Baptist Church of Wheelersburg. Due to health concerns of their project leaders, they will not be able to hold the community Bible drive and giveaway this Memorial Day.

— The Lawrence County Health Department offers a free car seat program for those who qualify. Call 740-532-3962 to be placed on a first-come, first-served waiting list.

— Ohio State Legal Services Association provides free representation in civil matters to people who cannot afford an attorney in Lawrence and surrounding counties. For more information call 1-800-589-5888.

— Those who want to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office should call 740-532-3525 and schedule an appointment since staff is not always available to process permits.

— Coadforkids has staff to help select the right child-care provider. They have a list of providers in your area and a list of questions to ask when you talk to them. The service is free. Call coadforkids at 1-800-577-2276, 740-289-8800 or go to www.coadforkids.org.

— Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry, 120 N. Fifth St., is open Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.–noon, and the third Thursday of the month from 5–8 p.m. Closed on federal holidays.

— The Lawrence County Department of Jobs and Family Services is recruiting any non-profit organization interested in becoming a work experience site for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants. Most able-bodied, working age individuals must also fulfill employment or training requirements of up to 20 hours per week. LCDJFS is seeking Lawrence County non-profit organization to help them meet the requirement. Work experience sites are provided an opportunity to meet staffing needs at no additional cost to the site. If interested, contact James Ward at 740-532-3324, ext. 220 or James.Ward@jfs.ohio.gov.

— Myrtle Ridge Cemetery seeks donations to pay for mowing and general upkeep of the cemetery. If you have loved ones buried there, or own a lot, please send donations to Sharon Skaggs at 2791 State Route 217, Kitts Hill, Ohio 45645.

— The Mt. Pleasant FWB Cemetery Fund is having a fundraising drive for upkeep of the cemetery. It is maintained only through donations and the group is asking for support from those that have loved ones buried in the cemetery. Donations can be sent to Mt. Pleasant FWB Cemetery Fund, c/o Michele Layne, 211 Township Rd. 1156, Chesapeake, Ohio, 45619.

—The Perkins Ridge Cemetery Association is accepting donations to help with mowing expenses, which can be mailed to Debbie Hayes, 8609 St. Rt. 217 Scottown, Ohio 45678.

— The Lawrence County Veterans Service Commission and Lawrence County Recorder Sharon Gossett Hager are now offering veteran ID cards to any Lawrence County veteran who is honorably discharged. Veterans must provide a DD-214 and must be registered with the recorder’s office. Residency status must be verified by driver’s license, recent utility bill, etc. Veterans must have served active duty other than for training purposes only and discharge must be honorable or general under honorable conditions. No other character of service will be accepted. The five branches of service are Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy and Marines. Merchant Marines qualify with a valid DD-214 only. If a veteran is unable to locate their discharge, the veterans’ service office will assist in submitting a request. ID cards will be issued by appointment only and by calling the recorder’s office at 740-533-4314. For more information about what qualifies as honorable service, contact the recorder’s office.