SEOLS hires Matthew Bockey

PORTSMOUTH — Southeastern Ohio Legal Services (SEOLS) hired Matthew Bockey as a staff attorney in its Portsmouth office.

Bockey previously worked as a staff attorney with Alaska Legal Services Corporation in Wasilla, Alaska, and served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Nepal.

He holds a J.D. from Capital University Law School and a LLM from Vermont Law School.

SEOLS provides free civil legal services to people with low income and limited savings and assets. For more information, contact SEOLS at 740-354-7563.