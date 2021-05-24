May 24, 2021

Elvina Shipman

Published 3:55 pm Monday, May 24, 2021

Elvina Shipman

Elvina Shipman, 82, of Patriot, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at home.

A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Willow Wood, with burial to follow.

Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake.

Condolences may be expressed to www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com or www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

