May 25, 2021

  • 88°

Judy Hicks

By Obituaries

Published 11:05 am Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Judy Hicks

Judy Hicks, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, died on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Hampton Inn, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    If you have not received the COVID-19 vaccine and wish to, what would make it easier for you?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business