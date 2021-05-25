Judy Hicks

Judy Hicks, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, died on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Hampton Inn, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.