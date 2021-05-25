Klaiber, St. Anselm reach D2 World Series

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A dream season has hit the snooze alarm.

St. Anselm and Ironton’s Bre Klaiber added to their conference tournament championship with a regional title.

And when St. Anselm beat Georgian Court 4-0 to win the East Regional Tournament, the Hawks earned a berth in the NCAA Division 2 World Series.

This is the program’s second regional title and trip to the D2 College World Series.

St. Anselm will play West Chester at 4 p.m. on Thursday in Denver to open the World Series.

West Chester won the Atlantic Regional.

Klaiber drove in the first run of the game when she singled into the hole at shortstop with the bases loaded.

The Hawks scored two more runs in the rally to make it 3-0.

St. Anselm added an insurance run in the seventh inning.

St. Anselm won the Northeast-10 Tournament and Klaiber was named not only the North Division Player of the Year, but the junior shortstop was also named to the All-East Region team and was selected the Player of the Year.

Besides St. Anselm (32-4) and West Chester (34-14), the remaining teams playing for the national title at the Assembly Athletic Complex will be Augustana, S.D. (47-6), Grand Valley State (44-8), Valdosta State (38-9), North Georgia (41-6) and West Texas A&M (38-11).