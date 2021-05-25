Leith makes Colonels the Centre of his focus

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — Luke Leith played a lot of positions for the Symmes Valley Vikings football team.

However, he didn’t play any interior offensive line positions but the 6-foot-3, 180-pound All-Ohio standout has decided he wants to play at Centre.

Yes, Centre. That’s Centre College.

Leith had other some other options but he said Centre was the only school where he would get to play a sport but was also the best academically which led to his signing a letter-of-intent with the Colonels on Tuesday.

“It’s a liberal arts school, so I knew by going there I would not only graduate ready to go to work and go to graduate school, but I would be the best well-rounded person and student and that appealed to me,” said Leith.

The program only takes 30 freshmen each year to play football unlike many schools that accept twice as many prospects.

“Coach (Andy) Frye is the head coach there and his philosophy is a little different. He wants guys who are going to stick with it. Other people might take 50 or 60 and see which ones stick with it. He’s looking for guys who are going to stay there and I like that,” said Leith.

Leith played a variety of positions for the Vikings including quarterback, running back, tight end and wide receiver on offense as well as defensive back and linebacker on the flip side of the ball.

“I’m going there hopefully as a wide receiver. You come in at the bottom of the totem pole so you’ve got some work to do, but it’s a very pass-oriented offense that they run so hopefully in the future once I put in some work I’ll get my chance. It’s exciting,” said Leith.

Vikings’ coach Rusty Webb said Leith has the ability to play at the next level and thinks he will become a very good wide receiver for the Colonels who are an NCAA Division 3 program that plays in the Southern Athletic Association.

“Luke is a special type athlete. He’s a long, lean athlete who can go up and get the 50-50 balls. Even though we are a team that doesn’t throw a lot, his senior year we had to play him at quarterback. He was a round peg in a square hole,” said Webb.

“His junior year, he caught two touchdown passes in the SOC championship game. So, he’s proven can definitely catch the ball. He has the size and speed to play at the next level. He’ll have everything they’re looking for.”

Dr. Joe Leith played football for Yale University and Luke leans on his father for some advice.

“It’s definitely going to be a big step up. It’s just like going junior high to high school. Guys are faster, guys are bigger, guys are stronger. But I’m excited for the challenge and making new friendships,” said Leith.

“I kind of feel like I’m falling in Dad’s footsteps. He’s kind of my role model. It I could be like one person, it would be him.”

Joe Leith played football and basketball and Luke did the same. In fact, he was a first team all-district player in both sports just like his father.

“It was mostly football. I always enjoyed football more. I don’t know if it’s where Dad played and my grandfather (Dr. Jack Davis) was a center at Ohio University. Maybe it’s that influence, but I’ve always loved that game more.,” said Leith.

Although Leith had plenty of influences from his family, he said Vikings’ coach Rusty Webb and others helped mold him and his career.

“I’d like to give a shout out to coach Webb and all the Viking community. Those people have really pushed me and allowed me to have this opportunity,” he said.

Leith plans to major in biochemistry.

“It kind of prepares me for any medical field pre-requisite for a grad school. I want to work in the medical field where I can help people,” said Leith.