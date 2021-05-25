Veva Johnson

April 1, 1931–May 23, 2021

Veva Irene Nelson Johnson, 90, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021.

She was born April 1, 1931, in Arabia, the daughter of Cornelious Clark Nelson and Veva Ann Matney Nelson.

Veva attended Waterloo School and graduated from Fredrick’s Beauty Academy in 1961.

She retired as a supervisor after 28 years for Baader Brown Manufacturing.

Irene enjoyed bowling and belonged to Changing Gears Bicycle Club.

She has a lifetime membership in Ladies Auxiliary VFW #360 and a member of Aldora Charter 262 Eastern Star.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Brenda Lee Johnson Swindler, of Springfield, and several nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Johnson; her parents five brothers, Kenneth, John, Albert, Wyman and Jefferson Nelson; four sisters, Rose Everhart, Pearl Brown, Ethel Reed and Emma Lee Sigler.

A graveside service will be 3 p.m. Thursday in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to your favorite charity.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Johnson family.

To offer online condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.