OHSAA Softball Pairings

Softball State Tournament Pairings

All games at Firestone Stadium, Akron

All games live on the NFHS Network: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/states/OH

Home team listed first. State Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Softball/Softball-2021/2021-OHSAA-Softball-State-Tournament-Coverage

Division I

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (26-4) vs. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (32-1), Thursday, 10 a.m.

West Chester Lakota West (30-1) vs. Massillon Perry (26-6), Thursday, 12:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Division IV

Bradford (28-2) vs. New Riegel (28-2), Thursday, 3 p.m.

Cuyahoga Heights (21-4) vs. Newark Catholic (17-13), Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division III

Johnstown (19-11) vs. Canfield South Range (29-3), Friday, 10 a.m.

Sherwood Fairview (26-1) vs. Wheelersburg (26-1), Friday, 12:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Division II

Hebron Lakewood (25-7) vs. Wooster Triway (28-2), Friday, 3 p.m.

LaGrange Keystone (31-1) vs. New Concord John Glenn (32-0), Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 7 p.m.