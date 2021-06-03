June 4, 2021

  • 63°

Curtis Henderson

By Obituaries

Published 4:52 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021

Curtis Henderson

Curtis “Curtie” Eugene Henderson, 61, of Kitts Hill, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at home.

A memorial service honoring his life will be held at a later date.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Wearing masks and social distancing will no longer be mandated for COVID-19 precautions in Ohio after Wednesday. Will you still be doing either?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business