June 3, 2021

  • 70°

Lois Bryan

By Obituaries

Published 2:02 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021

Lois Bryan

Lois Gail Bryan, 67, of Kenova, West Virginia, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

The family will receive family and friends from 1–2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Wearing masks and social distancing will no longer be mandated for COVID-19 precautions in Ohio after Wednesday. Will you still be doing either?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business