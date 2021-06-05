2021 All-SOC Softball and Track Awards
Southern Ohio Conference
2021 All-SOC Division I Softball
FIRST TEAM
Claire Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame
Isabel Cassidy, Portsmouth Notre Dame
Gwen Sparks, Portsmouth Notre Dame
Megan Bazler, Portsmouth Clay
Preslee Lutz, Portsmouth Clay
Emily Estep, Symmes Valley
Kelsie Gothard, Symmes Valley
Ava Jenkins, Green
Jadlyn Lawson, New Boston
Mea Henderson, Latham Western
Mia Caldwell, Sciotoville East
SECOND TEAM
Ava Hassel, Portsmouth Notre Dame
Annie Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame
Shaley Munion, Portsmouth Clay
Kat Cochran, Portsmouth Clay
Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley
Cassie Williams, New Boston
Morgan Whitley, Latham Western
Kasey Kimbler, Green
Peyton Johnson, Sciotoville East
Player of the Year: Ava Jenkins, Green
Pitcher of the Year: Gwen Sparks, Portsmouth Notre Dame
Coach of the Year: Jeff “Odie” Estep
All-SOC Division II Softball
FIRST TEAM
Boo Sturgill, Wheelersburg
Rylie Hughes, Wheelersburg
Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg
Gwen Messer, South Webster
Emma Bailey, South Webster
Zoiee Smith, Waverly
Suzzy Wall, Waverly
Sydney McDermott, Portsmouth West
Andi Blevins, Minford
Jacklyn Burchett, Northwest
Kailey Adkins, Oak Hill
Andee Lester, Beaver Eastern
Emily Johnson, Lucasville Valley
SECOND TEAM
Andi Jo Howard, Wheelersburg
Haley Myers, Wheelersburg
Bri Claxon, South Webster
Skylar Zimmerman, South Webstere
Abie Marshall, Waverly
Kate Rollins, Portsmouth West
Mackenzie Koverman, Minford
Alexia Throckmorton, Northwest
Brenna Davis, Oak Hill
Chloe Dixon, Beaver Eastern
Taylor Cunningham, Lucasville Valley
Player of the Year: Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg
Pitcher of the Year: Sydney McDermott, Portsmouth West
Coach of the Year: Teresa Ruby, Wheelersburg
All-SOC Division I Track
High Point
SOC 1 Girls: Abby Cochenour, Beaver Eastern
SOC 2 Girls: Lauren Jolly, Wheelersburg
SOC 1 Boys: Ryan Benjamin, Lucasville Valley
SOC 2 Boys: Landen Smith, McDermott Northwest
Coach of the Year
SOC 1 Girls: Sue Bentley, Green; John Taylor, Portsmouth Notre Dame
SOC 2 Girls: Tanya Murphy, Waverly
SOC 1 Boys: Jason Fell, Lucasville Valley
SOC 2 Boys: Dave Frantz, McDermott Northwest
Team Champions
SOC 1 Girls: Portsmouth Notre Dame
SOC 2 Girls: Wheelersburg
SOC 1 Boys: Lucasville Valley
SOC 2 Boys: McDermott Northwest
Wood takes 4th place in 400 meters at state meet
Jim Walker jim.walker@irontontribune.com PICKERINGTON — Noah Wood found himself standing a little taller than normal. The Rock Hill Redmen senior... read more