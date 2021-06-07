Donald Fugett

Donald Jay Fugett, 57, of Coal Grove, died on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Harbor Healthcare, Ironton.

He is survived by his wife, Chutharath Nhek Fugett.

No services will be held.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.