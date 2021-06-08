Elmer Mays Sr.

Aug. 9, 1931–June 7, 2021

Elmer Mays Sr., 89, of Ironton, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021.

He was born Aug. 9, 1931, in Ironton, a son to the late Henry and Hazel (Mays) Mays.

Elmer was a 1950 graduated of Coal Grove High School and was a United States Army veteran, serving in the Korean War. He retired from Allied Chemical as a maintenance worker. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jo (Adkins) Mays; son, Terry Joe Mays; grandchild, Kelly Jo Mays; great-grand-child: Weston Mineer; four brothers; and four sisters.

Those left to cherish his memory is his three sons: Elmer Mays, Jr., of Ironton, Tim (Debbie) Mays, of Ironton and Jason (Lisa) Mays, of Blacklick; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Willie Purdee officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with military graveside rites provided by VFW Post 8850. Visitation will be Thursday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

