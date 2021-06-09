EDITORIAL: A salute to the scouts

Over the past month, we have been out covering many events in the county as things reopen from the pandemic and, time after time, we are seeing a group of familiar faces at each stop.

Scout Troop 106, of Ironton, can always be seen doing their part to help with ceremonies and community activities.

Last month, they helped Ironton in Bloom with their Mother’s Day flower sale, carrying things to cars for customers and assisting in the setup of the display.

As always, they were on hand at Navy Night, prior to the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade, conducting a flag folding ceremony. And, during the parade itself, scout members carried the banners marking each of the parade’s divisions.

They were also present at W.D. Kelly Cemetery that week, presenting the colors at a dedication event for the headstone of two black Union veterans of the Civil War.

The scouts, who have two troops, 6106, for boys, and 7106, for girls, are a valued contributor to the Tri-State, can always be counted on and are demonstrating the value of public service.

We appreciate all of the time they have put in, especially over this last busy month.

And, if you see them out, be sure to thank them.