Reds HOF Museum to ‘visit’ Charleston

Staff Report

CINCINNATI — If you can’t go to the museum, then let the museum come to you.

Cincinnati Reds fans are invited to join the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum on the road in Charleston, W.Va., as we bring Reds history to life for fans in the Mountain State.

On Saturday, June 19, enjoy a vintage baseball exhibition before the West Virginia Power game by the 1869 Hall of Fame Red Stockings

Fans can get photos taken with Reds Stockings players during the games

“Hands on History” – interact with and learn more about Reds history by viewing onsite artifacts and memorabilia, Hall of Fame merchandise, giveaways, and more.

There will be an appearance by Reds’ Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Browning during the game.

Browning is the only Reds’ pitcher to throw a perfect game and only one of 21 in Major League Baseball history.

If anyone wants to visit the Hall of Fame Museum in person, Saturday will feature Reds’ team historian Greg Rhodes from 2-3 p.m. in the Jeff Wyler Family Hall of Fame Theater.

Rhodes’ new book “Redleg Memories – The Reds of the Fifties and Sixties” will be on sale and he will be on hand to autograph copies for fans.

Books are $25 and Hall of Fame members may use their 15 percent discount.

Membership or museum admission is required to attend.