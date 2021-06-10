Robert Hankins Sr.

Sept. 16, 1941–June 7, 2021

Robert O. Hankins, Sr., 79, of Ironton, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, June 7, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Ironton native was born Sept. 16, 1941, the son of the late Orin E. Hankins and Nellie F. Church Hankins.

Mr. Hankins was a 1959 graduate of Ironton High School and also attended Ohio University. He was a United States Air Force veteran and retired from Wayne National Forest.

He was a member of Sharon Baptist Church and was a “collector of everything,” including antiques, stamps, coins and the list could go on.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Jo Tordiff Hankins, who passed away on July 3, 2005; and his second wife, Betty Adkins Justice Hankins who passed on Sept. 9, 2020

He is survived by his four children, James Robert Hankins, of South Point, Angie (Rick) Neal, of Ironton, Daniel (Julie) Hankins, of Pedro, and Donald (Bobbie) Hankins, of Mulberry, Florida; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, William Keith Hankins, of Kitts Hill, and Craig Kevin Hankins, of Vermont; and his beloved dog, Rex.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Hankins Cemetery (behind Sugar Creek Cemetery in Kitts Hill), with Pastor Denny Hankins officiating.

Military graveside rites will be provided by VFW Post 8850.

To offer the family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.