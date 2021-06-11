Carol Webb

Carol Webb, 78, of Franklin Furnace, died on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, James Webb.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Burial will follow the funeral service at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point.

Visitation will be from 6–8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

