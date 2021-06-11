In-person robotics camps returning to RCBI Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Robert C. Byrd Institute at Marshall University and partners from the NASA Katherine Johnson IV&V Facility and the West Virginia Space Grant Consortium will offer in-person, hands-on robotics camps for students ages 6-14 from July 19-23 in Huntington.

The events, a WeDo 2.0 Robotics and Coding Express Camp for students ages 6-8 and a VEX IQ Robotics and RAD Drone Camp for students ages 9-14, will run concurrently at RCBI Huntington, 1050 Fourth Ave. The camp for younger students will run from 9 a.m.-noon while the one for older students will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Focusing on fundamental building and programming skills, interactive games and fun challenges, each camp will provide information about age-appropriate competitions and how to get involved and stay engaged in robotics. NASA staff will lead the camps.

To help defray costs, a $50 donation for the WeDo camp or a $100 donation for the VEX IQ camp is suggested.

“This is entirely optional,” Deacon Stone, director of RCBI’s Center for Innovation, said. “We want interested children to participate in the camps regardless of whether or not you are able to make a donation.”

To register your child for either camp, visit www.rcbi.org/roboticsJuly2021 enter the student information, then select the July 19-23 Huntington event under Hands-on Robotics Camps. For more information, contact Stone at dstone@rcbi.org or 304-781-1659.

Because of Covid-19 concerns, organizers will limit each camp’s enrollment, enforce social distancing, require face masks and take other appropriate safety precautions.