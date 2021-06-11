June 11, 2021

School news: St. Joseph Junior High and High School Honor Roll

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Friday, June 11, 2021

4th 9-Weeks: School Year 2020-21
A Honor Roll
Seniors: Bryce Balestra, Emilee Blankenship, JC Damron, Jared Johnson, Josh Kline, Jackson Rowe, Max Weber and Emma Whaley.

Juniors: Paul Delaney, Chloe Sheridan, Laiken Unger, Connor Waller, Bella Whaley

Sophomores: Matthew Heighton, Mark Hodges, Zachary Johnson, Elizabeth Kline, Aubrey Sutton and Nick Walker.

Freshmen: Bryson Burcham, Addison Philabaun, Ava Weber and Olivia Woods.

8th Grade: Eli Ford, Wesley Neal and Landon Rowe.

7th Grade: Piper Delaney, Alex Gnau, Aurelien Lewis, Adrian McFann, Blake Medinger, Addison Murray, Gavin Simpson and Ian Whaley.

A/B Honor Roll
Seniors: Jacob Salisbury and Will Whaley.

Juniors: Ben Anderson, Sami Anderson, Dru Canter, Joel Elswick, Kerri Jenkins, Michael Mahlmeister, Nick Pauley, Elijah Rowe and Lydia Sheridan.

Sophomores: Kaden Cleary.

Freshmen: Laney Dressel, Darryn Harvey and Brady Medinger.

8th Grade: Kylie Sierer, Molly Walker, Sam Walker and Mia Weber.

7th Grade: Sawyer Blackburn, Mylee Ferguson, Carter Johnson, Caron Lyons, Addison Neal and Josie Pauley.

