School news: St. Joseph Junior High and High School Honor Roll
4th 9-Weeks: School Year 2020-21
A Honor Roll
Seniors: Bryce Balestra, Emilee Blankenship, JC Damron, Jared Johnson, Josh Kline, Jackson Rowe, Max Weber and Emma Whaley.
Juniors: Paul Delaney, Chloe Sheridan, Laiken Unger, Connor Waller, Bella Whaley
Sophomores: Matthew Heighton, Mark Hodges, Zachary Johnson, Elizabeth Kline, Aubrey Sutton and Nick Walker.
Freshmen: Bryson Burcham, Addison Philabaun, Ava Weber and Olivia Woods.
8th Grade: Eli Ford, Wesley Neal and Landon Rowe.
7th Grade: Piper Delaney, Alex Gnau, Aurelien Lewis, Adrian McFann, Blake Medinger, Addison Murray, Gavin Simpson and Ian Whaley.
A/B Honor Roll
Seniors: Jacob Salisbury and Will Whaley.
Juniors: Ben Anderson, Sami Anderson, Dru Canter, Joel Elswick, Kerri Jenkins, Michael Mahlmeister, Nick Pauley, Elijah Rowe and Lydia Sheridan.
Sophomores: Kaden Cleary.
Freshmen: Laney Dressel, Darryn Harvey and Brady Medinger.
8th Grade: Kylie Sierer, Molly Walker, Sam Walker and Mia Weber.
7th Grade: Sawyer Blackburn, Mylee Ferguson, Carter Johnson, Caron Lyons, Addison Neal and Josie Pauley.
