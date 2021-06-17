Juanita Bonnette

April 22, 1930–June 15, 2021

Juanita Ann (Unrue) Bonnette, 91, of Coal Grove, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Sanctuary of Ohio Valley in Ironton.

Juanita was born April 22, 1930, in Lawrence County, a daughter to the late George H. and Jennie (Selbee) Unrue.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Paul Ray Bonnette, whom she married April 17, 1949.

Juanita was a graduate of Dawson Bryant Schools.

In her early years, she sang with local big bands and had a beautiful voice.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by five sisters, Eleanor Kelley, Wilma Harmon, Charlotte French, Daphna Myers, and Loretta Imes; and a brother, George Unrue.

She is survived by son, Mark (Sallie) Bonnette, of Ashland Kentucky; daughter, Jill (Dale) Morris, of Coal Grove; three grandsons, Chris (Kim) Spence, of Ashland, Kentucky, Alex Bonnette, of Barboursville, West Virginia, and Levi Morris, of Coal Grove; three granddaughters, McKenna (Justin) Hopkins, of Denver, Colorado, Rachel Helfenstine, of Bright, Indiana, and Tracy (Tony) Howard, of Lloyd, Kentucky; three great grandsons, Hayes Hopkins, of Denver, Colorado, Brandon Zimmerman, of Mainville, and Blake Howard, of Lloyd, Kentucky; two great granddaughters, Violet Hopkins, of Denver, Colorado, and Haley Howard, of Lloyd, Kentucky; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be noon Tuesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., with Pastor Brad Jenkins officiating.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the Bonnette, family please visit our website at tracybrammerfh.com.