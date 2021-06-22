Tri-State Junior Golf Circuit
Sugarwood Golf Course
Results Monday, June 21
7-9 Age Division
Sean Lucas 52
Emma Dodson 55
Benton Price 56
Lucas from Ashland, Ky.
10-12 Age Division
First Flight
Bryant Stephens 36
Emmitt Price 51
Jasper Price 59
Stephens from Flatwoods, Ky.
Second Flight
Dylan White 43
Gatlin Hale 56
White from Russell, Ky.
13-15 Age Division
First Flight
Sammy Shy 82
Brody Kilburn 84
Blake Cook 90
Alec Conweay 95
Elijah Ford 102
Michael Blair 113
Shy from Huntington, W.Va.
Second Flight
Jacob Layne 101
Bryson Mabry 105
Braeden Cardwell 106
E.B. Hall 104
Owen Elkins 111
Carson Blevins 112
Kiefer McCalvin 127
Layne from Catlettsburg, Ky.
Girls’ Division 13-18
First Flight
MMorgan Kennedy* 80
Lauren Nolty* 80
Kinzie Kilgore 87
Emi Ledford 88
Bre Boggs 92
Kristen Ramey 95
Kileigh Mitchell 96
Tori Brown 102
16-18 Age Division
First Flight
Gunner Cassity 76
Dauton McDonald 77
Brynden Roark 78
Clayton Ison 79
Max Waddell 84
Logan Cummins* 85
Titus McGlone* 85
Dakota Pell* 86
Troy Holt* 86
Price Harris 89
Derrick Pell 90
Cassity from Russell, Ky.
Second Flight
Gavin Howard 87
Jackson McComas 95
J.D. Montgomery 97
Aden Weeks 99
Brian Daily 101
Dylan Ranson 102
Howard from Waverly
*–Winner determined by playoff using scorecard
Kennedy from Ashland, Ky.
The next tournament will be Monday, June 28, at Hidden Cove Golf Course in Grayson, Ky. To register or for more information, contact Jason Van Deusen at (740) 285-5004 or email jasonvandeusen@tsjgt.com
Reds lose to Twins in 12 innings, 7-5
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó hit a two-run homer in the 12th inning to lift Minnesota past Cincinnati 7-5 on... read more