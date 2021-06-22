Tri-State Junior Golf Circuit

Sugarwood Golf Course

Results Monday, June 21

7-9 Age Division

Sean Lucas 52

Emma Dodson 55

Benton Price 56

Lucas from Ashland, Ky.

10-12 Age Division

First Flight

Bryant Stephens 36

Emmitt Price 51

Jasper Price 59

Stephens from Flatwoods, Ky.

Second Flight

Dylan White 43

Gatlin Hale 56

White from Russell, Ky.

13-15 Age Division

First Flight

Sammy Shy 82

Brody Kilburn 84

Blake Cook 90

Alec Conweay 95

Elijah Ford 102

Michael Blair 113

Shy from Huntington, W.Va.

Second Flight

Jacob Layne 101

Bryson Mabry 105

Braeden Cardwell 106

E.B. Hall 104

Owen Elkins 111

Carson Blevins 112

Kiefer McCalvin 127

Layne from Catlettsburg, Ky.

Girls’ Division 13-18

First Flight

MMorgan Kennedy* 80

Lauren Nolty* 80

Kinzie Kilgore 87

Emi Ledford 88

Bre Boggs 92

Kristen Ramey 95

Kileigh Mitchell 96

Tori Brown 102

16-18 Age Division

First Flight

Gunner Cassity 76

Dauton McDonald 77

Brynden Roark 78

Clayton Ison 79

Max Waddell 84

Logan Cummins* 85

Titus McGlone* 85

Dakota Pell* 86

Troy Holt* 86

Price Harris 89

Derrick Pell 90

Cassity from Russell, Ky.

Second Flight

Gavin Howard 87

Jackson McComas 95

J.D. Montgomery 97

Aden Weeks 99

Brian Daily 101

Dylan Ranson 102

Howard from Waverly

*–Winner determined by playoff using scorecard

Kennedy from Ashland, Ky.

The next tournament will be Monday, June 28, at Hidden Cove Golf Course in Grayson, Ky. To register or for more information, contact Jason Van Deusen at (740) 285-5004 or email jasonvandeusen@tsjgt.com