Ironton clean up days next week

Ironton will by having a five-day community wide cleanup event next week, giving residents a chance to tidy up before the Fourth of July holiday.

It begins on Tuesday, June 29 and runs until Saturday, July 3. On June 29–July 2, from 8 a.m.–3 p.m. and on Saturday, July 2, from 8 a.m.–1 p.m., items can be taken to the Old Storms Creek Marina, which is on Second Street, right after the first Storms Creek Floodwall.

The event is open only to Ironton residents who present a current city utility bill as proof of residency. They can bring one truck load of stuff.

Some items are excluded from the cleanup. They will not take tires, vehicle batteries, computers, electronics, building materials, medicines, Freon, gasoline or lead-based paint.

For more information go to Ironton’s city website at https://irontonohio.org/event/community-wide-cleanup-days/.