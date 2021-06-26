OVC seeks spring sports assignor

The Ohio Valley Conference is taking applications for an assignor of officials to cover Baseball and Softball at the high school level during the 2021-2022 season.

Interested individuals should include a resume and a list of services that would be provided.

Assignor will be responsible for securing officials for the events listed below:

All levels of high school baseball and softball

League and non-league contests

Scrimmages, previews, all-star and foundation games

Apply by emailing President Sam Gue, Principal at Rock Hill High School sgue@rockhill.org