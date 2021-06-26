Reds may be getting some answers to pitching woes

CINCINNATI — That big problem facing the Cincinnati Reds may be getting closer and closer to a solution or two.

Pitching — especially the bullpen — has been a problem for the Reds this season. The offense has been producing enough runs the majority of the time, but holding those leads is another story.

The starting pitching has been good with Tyler Mahle and Wade Miley while Sonny Gray has thrown well when healthy which hasn’t been very often.

The injuries have given Vladimir Gutierrez Tony Santillan a chance and they have performed well and could remain in the rotation.

If the duo can continue to pitch well it could allow the Reds to trade Gray whom teams inquired about during the offseason and get a strong reliever to bolster the bullpen.

As for injured starters, Michael Lorenzen has yet throw a pitch and he was counted on to fill the void left by the exit of Anthony DeSclafani to free agency.

The Reds are hoping Luis Castillo finally solves his problem and returns to his old form.

If not, there could be a couple of pitchers in the minor leagues that aren’t too far from taking a step or two forward.

The Reds’ 2017 No. 1 draft pick (No. 2 overall) has been moved up to Class 3A Louisville and in his first state he picked up his first as the Bats beat Indianapolis 5-0.

The right-handed pitcher worked five innings, struck out six, gave up just two hits and three walks. He threw 85 pitches with 52 for strikes and was clocked once with a 102-mile-an-hour exit speed.

He also hit 101 miles-an-hour twice and 100 MPH four times.

In his 3A debut, he struck out eight over four innings but allowed four solo home runs including three in the first inning.

If you take off your shoes and socks and add it up, that’s 14 strikeouts in 14 innings overall with four runs allowed — all earned.

On the season counting 2A, Green is 6-1 with a 2.34 earned run average in 50 innings with 74 strikeouts, the second highest total in the minor leagues.

In seven of his nine starts, Greene has allowed two or fewer runs.

2019 No. 1 selection (No. 7 overall) Nick Lodolo has been in the Reds’ big league camp the past two seasons and the big left-handed pitcher is currently at 2A Chattanooga.

Lodolo is known for a wide array of pitches and nerves of steel regardless of the situation or who the batter is standing at the plate.

At last check, Lodolo was 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA in six games. He has struck out 45 in 30 innings with just six walks. He has given up just 19 hits.