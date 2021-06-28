Raymond Canter

Raymond Lowell Canter, 62, of Huntington, West Virgina, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife Sherry Canter. Private Family Services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.