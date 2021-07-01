Commission honors local seniors

PROCTORVILLE — The Lawrence County Commission met on Friday, the first time with an audience since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns began.

And the audience they had was one that was special to them.

The commissioners hosted the abbreviated meeting at First Baptist Church in Proctorville, as part of the Sybene-Chesapeake Senior Center’s Our Day fellowship meals.

The monthly events had been curtailed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Friday’s event was the first for the group since they were called off.

“We’re very excited to be here in Proctorville with our senior citizens,” Commission President DeAnna Holliday said. “It’s a very exciting day for us.”

As part of their agenda for the session, the commissioners issued a proclamation honoring Lawrence County’s senior citizens, which was read by Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr.

“Our beloved seniors have not been permitted opportunity to fellowship together,” Hayes read from the document, stating they were thankful for the return of the luncheons.

He said they also wanted to honor the county’s seniors for “the wisdom they possess, affecting the entire county.”

“We recognize and appreciate all they have offered Lawrence County and will always take into consideration all they input into county,” he read.

The prayer for the meeting was led by Lawrence County Clerk of Courts Mike Patterson, who was in attendance at the luncheon.

In other business, the commission:

• Approved a status change from part-time to part-time advanced EMT, as request by Mac Yates, director of operations for Lawrence County Emergency Management Services.

• Approved the transfer of funds, as requested by the county administrator.

• Accepted a letter from the ethics commission seeking an advisory opinion.

• Approved the Perdue Pharma bankruptcy plan, as requested by Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.

• Approved the minutes of the previous meeting.