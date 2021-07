Mina Ellis

Mina Faye Ellis, 96, of Chesapeake, died on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her home.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Getaway Cemetery, Chesapeake, with Pastor Brian Schneider officiating. Friends may visit 11 a.m.–noon at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, prior to the service.

