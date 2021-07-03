July 3, 2021

  • 59°

St. Joseph ‘Flight Academy’ to be held July 14-16

By Staff Reports

Published 1:03 am Saturday, July 3, 2021

The St. Joseph varsity basketball team will conduct its “Flight Academy” basketball camp from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday through Friday, July 14-16, at the Parish Life Center.
The camp is open to all students grades K-through-8. Each camper will receive a camp T-shirt for participating. Camp fee is $50.
The St. Joseph High School varsity team will help with instruction with head coach Jason Wells camp director.
Interested persons may go online for additional information and to register or contact Anna Easterling at (740) 357-1973. Go online at https://www.irontoncatholicschools.org/…/FlightAcademy

 

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    What is your favorite thing about the Lawrence County Fair?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business