Past Lawrence County fair queens (WITH GALLERY)
The following is a list of those who wore the crown as Lawrence County Fair Queen in decades past, as compiled by pageant advisor Jessie Newman:
1963 – Linda Neal
1964 – Nancy Armstrong
1965 – Nancy Smith
1966 – Donna Kay Smith
1967 – Janice Bryant
1968 – Debbie Willis
1969 – Nancy Kline
1970 – Connie Howell
1971 – Jonna S. Miller
1972 – Opal Massie
1973 – Jamiescue Mcllwayne
1974 – Jackie Cox
1975 – Kenidee Blake
1976 – Lisa Lester
1977 – Tanya Dickerson
1978 – Angela Flemming
1979 – Kathy Spears
1980 – Penny Shannon
1981 – Terri Balmer
1982 – Chris Spanner
1983 – Lori Pittman
1984 – Keri Diamond
1985 – Lisa Dickerson
1986 – Sharon Kennedy
1987 – Elizabeth Corder
1988 – No pageant
1989 – Becky Fuller
1990 – Alicia Eldridge
1991 – Shannon Geer
1992 – Nancy Kay Peterson
1993 – Brooke Vickers
1994 – Shelly Wilson
1995 – Mary Ann Kennedy
1996 – Jenny Schwab
1997 – Rachel Simpson
1998 – Katie Garrett
1999 – Sarah Schwab
2000 – Olivia Jones
2001 – Bethany Cooke
2002 – Elizabeth Diamond
2003 – Amber Ferguson
2004 – Jessi Herrell
2005 – Rebecca Capper
2006 – Meghan Herrell
2007 – Heather Ridenour
2008 – Amanda McArthur
2009 – Chelsey Keathley
2010 – Brittany Norris
2011 – Megan Rigney
2012 – Shawna Myers
2013 – Skye Barnett
2014 – Cheryl Crawford
2015 – Kimberly Schmidt
2016 – Morgan Harper
2017 – Matison Klaiber
2018 – Montana Runnels
2019 – Morgan Klaiber
2020 – No fair, due to COVID-19 pandemic
— The crowning of the 2021 Lawrence County Fair queen will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the main barn of the fairgrounds. For a preview of that pageant and information on its contestants, see Wednesday’s edition of The Ironton Tribune.
