Past Lawrence County fair queens (WITH GALLERY)

The following is a list of those who wore the crown as Lawrence County Fair Queen in decades past, as compiled by pageant advisor Jessie Newman:

1963 – Linda Neal

1964 – Nancy Armstrong

1965 – Nancy Smith

1966 – Donna Kay Smith

1967 – Janice Bryant

1968 – Debbie Willis

1969 – Nancy Kline

1970 – Connie Howell

1971 – Jonna S. Miller

1972 – Opal Massie

1973 – Jamiescue Mcllwayne

1974 – Jackie Cox

1975 – Kenidee Blake

1976 – Lisa Lester

1977 – Tanya Dickerson

1978 – Angela Flemming

1979 – Kathy Spears

1980 – Penny Shannon

1981 – Terri Balmer

1982 – Chris Spanner

1983 – Lori Pittman

1984 – Keri Diamond

1985 – Lisa Dickerson

1986 – Sharon Kennedy

1987 – Elizabeth Corder

1988 – No pageant

1989 – Becky Fuller

1990 – Alicia Eldridge

1991 – Shannon Geer

1992 – Nancy Kay Peterson

1993 – Brooke Vickers

1994 – Shelly Wilson

1995 – Mary Ann Kennedy

1996 – Jenny Schwab

1997 – Rachel Simpson

1998 – Katie Garrett

1999 – Sarah Schwab

2000 – Olivia Jones

2001 – Bethany Cooke

2002 – Elizabeth Diamond

2003 – Amber Ferguson

2004 – Jessi Herrell

2005 – Rebecca Capper

2006 – Meghan Herrell

2007 – Heather Ridenour

2008 – Amanda McArthur

2009 – Chelsey Keathley

2010 – Brittany Norris

2011 – Megan Rigney

2012 – Shawna Myers

2013 – Skye Barnett

2014 – Cheryl Crawford

2015 – Kimberly Schmidt

2016 – Morgan Harper

2017 – Matison Klaiber

2018 – Montana Runnels

2019 – Morgan Klaiber

2020 – No fair, due to COVID-19 pandemic

