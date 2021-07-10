Property transfers

• Holli Yvonne Martin and Gary Martin to Christopher J. Hayes, $60,000. Rome.

• Gregory Moore to Travis A. Cardwell, $156,000. Rome.

• Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department to James D. Hayes and Dustin Holschuh, $42,100. Union Proctorville.

• Mark K. Schroder to Robert B. Woodard, $61,000. Fayette.

• Michael Shane Radcliff and Jennifer Radcliff to Eduardo Miguel Vidal and Brenda Ann Vidal, $741,056. Rome.

• Timothy Falls to Kerie R. Napier, $144,500. Lawrence.

• Kennon Clarkson to Diane Long, $235,000. Rome.

• David M. Blankenship to Dustin Louis and Hannah Louis, $250,000. Hamilton Township.

• Betty Wicker and Julius Wicket to Randy Mullins, $10,000. Elizabeth.

• Gregory Perkins and Teresa Perkins to Thomas Darren Murphy and Christy Lynn Murphy, $215,000. South Point.

• Brittany Blankenship and Jacob Blankenship to Daniel A. Owens and Tiffany M. Owens, $95,000. Fayette.

• Joseph Michael Freeman and Heather D. Freeman to Justin R. Stevens, $67,000. 1st Ward.

• John Eric Haskins and Kathleen Haskins, $239,000. Lawrence.

• Carl E. Riggs to Kristen B. Rogge and John K. Rogge, $299,900. Union.

• Robert Allen McDanial to Wesley Welch, $170,000. Fayette.

• Jeffrey E. Ferguson to Todd Michael Jenkins, $48,000. 2nd Ward.

• Neil Alan Capper and Rachel Capper to Joshua Brian Legg and Olivia A Legg, $309,500. Rome.

• Geraldine Null to Tarah Matney and Bryan Elliott, $35,000. Windsor.

• Ascent Property Group LLC to Matthew Hall, $107,500. Union.

• Jimmy R. O’Field and Jenny F. O’Field to Gregory Alek Barker and Samantha Barker, $6,000. Lawrence Perry Township.

• Hugh A. Moore to Mark M. Riley, $250,000. Fayette.

• Amjad H. Alwaal to Trang Tran, $350,000. Rome.

• Clifford J. Kennedy and Kelli S. Kennedy, $543,000. Rome.

• Henry W. Elliott Jr and Patriciad Elliott to Zacharia S. Watson and Mackenzie R. Watson, $103,000. Perry.

• Peter J. Ottaviano and Amanda J. Ottaviano to Matthew E. Krantz and Cynthia Krantz, $440,000. Rome.

• Kelli R. McComas to Heather D. Murray and Jonathan Murray, $227,500. Rome.

• John R. Puher to Dianna J. Swann, $115,000. Union Township.

• Jill Baker to Michael Irvin Payne and Kathryn L Payne, $81,000. Perry.

• John W. Turley and Pamela J. Turley to Freddie Lee Hayes Jr, $53,000. Union Township.

• Huntington Federal Savings Bank to Maad Real Estate and Investments LLC, $107,500. Rome.

• Marjorie Milana McKee to Charli R. Leach, $129,000. Perry Township.

• Valley Diagnostic Laboratories Inc. to Craig M. Ripley, $36,000. Rome.

• Donnie Adkins and Mary Adkins to Michael Wolfe and Deborah Wolfe, $245,000. Rome.

• Riley Development Company to Eric Todd Riley and Carey Cole Riley, $240,000. Proctorville.

• Edwards, Terri J. to Lusk, Janet & Barry Sean, $97,500. Upper Annex.

• Paul R. & Bonnie E. Wireman to MVB Bank, $161,000. Rome Township.

• Gary B. Adkins to MyCUmortgage, LLC, $43,067. Coal Grove.

• Jacqueline Sue Noble & Elizabeth Scheidel, ETAL to Tiffany Nobel, $90,000. Fayette Township.

• Roberts, Mary Margaret to 2102 S 6th Ironton Holdings, LLC, $60,000. Ironton.

• Black Oak Real Estate, LLC to Sturgill, Darren James, $99,900. 4th Ward.

• Daniel Russell & Deborah Russell to Laura Elizabeth Walker & Adam Tyler Lee, $160,000. Windson.

• Rick Gue & Tammy Gue to Tommy J. Henson, Jr. & Tiffany Henson, $8,500. Windson.

• Hailee Koster to Amy Elizabeth Jenkins, $85,000. Upper Coal Grove.

• Edwin L. Johnson to First Choice Property Acquisitions, LLC, $34,000. Union Township.

• Roy Edward Jackson to Daniel Reynolds & Brittany N. Smith, $50,000. Perry Township.

• Larry Joe & Patsy Lynn McSweeney to Hecla Water Association, INC., $25,000. Fayette Township.

• Bruner Land Company, INC to Roy G. Smith & Brenda Smith, $16,900. Washington.

• Bruner Land Company, INC to Mark W. Abrams & Aletha K. Abrams, $19,900. Washington Township.

• William M. & Deanna R. Crowe to David Ryan & Kelsey Elizabeth Pricer, $67,500. 3rd Ward.

• Tawnya R. Robinson & Roger S. Robinson, by PSO to ACS Investment Properties LLC, $61,070. Lawrence.

• Tri-State Realty & Rentals, INC to Lawrence Economic Development CORP, $17,000. Perry Township.

• Paul Davidson & Bambi Davidson to Christopher Davidson & Lakyn Davidson, $60,000. Hamilton Township.

• Kathy Sue Chatfield to Heather Michelle Mayer, $84,000. Hamilton Township.

• Thomas M. & Barbara Ruth Murdock AKA Barbra R. Murdock to Billy Nicholas & Bethany Elise Whitley, $315,000. Windson.

• James B. Poole & Amanda Poole to Michael Lin, $18,000. Rome Township.

• Daniel Dunford & Jamie L. Wilcox to Al J. Schneider & Linda L. Schneider, $194,000. Rome Township.

• Carrico, Harold D. & Massie, Debra K. & Hamid, Dreama D. to Armstrong, Michael, $115,000. Perry Township.

• Albert J. Schneider & Linda L. to Alexis H. McDonald & Alex Mcdonald, $197,500. Union Township.

• Robert C. Black & Susan D. Black to Timmy Deal & Jennie M. Deal, $3,000. Rome Township.

• George Hysell & Karen Kysell to Randy Maddy & Deborah McCloud, $30,000. Union Township.

• T&D SP Properties, LLC to David Jason Development, LLC, $139,000. South Point.

• Kyle Bishop to Sheallon Bishop, Damon Bishop, $37,110. Perry Township.

• Patrick Lewis & Tina Lewis to Glen Godby & Shannon L. Godby, $6,000. Union Township.

• Marvella R. McQuaid & William K. McQuaid to Nicole Norris & Charles Hill, $154,500. Fayette Township.

• Jeremy Henry & David L. Martin, Jr to David M. Stephens, Sr., $20,000. Fayette Township.

• Christopher C. Sites to Joan E. Jenkins, $24,378. Coal Grove.

• Kimberly Darlene Bailes & Tina Black Howell to Joseph E. Scarberry, $500. Fayette Township.

• Michael S. Miles & Lacey N. Ward to Paul R. Chaney, $37,510. Rome Township.

• Richard J. McMaster, Jr. & Christie A. McMaster to Glenda M. Platt, $163,000. 2nd Ward Township.

• Blaire & Sharon Evans to Daniel E. Cade & Brenda J. Cade, $1,000. Lawrence Township.

• Kristie Sullivan & Travis Lee Sullivan to Justin Kauffman & Lacy Ann Kauffman, $385,000. Mason Township.

• Jeromee Calaway & Tracy Calaway to Anita L. Looney & Aaron K. Gibson, $ 325,000. Windsor/Rome Township.

• Michael E. Vega & Paula J. Vega to Adam M. Pittis & Mindy J. Pittis, $582,500. Fayette Township.

• Larry McDaniel ET AL to David D. & Judy Ann Large, $85,000. Ironton.

• Jimmy B. Hughes to Shirley & Jeffrey Lykins, $43,500. Ironton.

• The Estate of Dorothy E. Broughton, Case No. 18AM019195 to Andrea D. Caperton, $122,500. Perry Township.

• Arlie Manns to Jason E. Fielder & Shaye L. Fielder, $12,000. Windsor Township, Lawrence County.

• Aaron Smith & Madison Smith to Malisa J. Griffing & Gregory Griffing, $189,100. Rome Township.