KDMC now has drive-thru vaccinations location
ASHLAND, Ky. — Beginning Tuesday, COVID-19 vaccinations at King’s Daughters will take place at the drive-thru location, at 2406 Carter Ave. in Ashland, Kentucky. Vaccines will be available, 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.
All three vaccines — Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer — will be available. Appointments are required. To make an appointment, call 606-408-2683 (COVD) any time, day or night.
For those who received their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines at the pavilion, a follow-up appointment will be scheduled at the drive-thru location.
The King’s Daughters Drive-Thru opened in fall 2020 to accommodate patients requiring laboratory and related testing.
