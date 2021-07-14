July 14, 2021

  • 82°

Amy Saxton

By Obituaries

Published 12:44 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Amy Saxton

Amy Irene Saxton, 88, of South Point, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Wyngate Senior Living Community Center, Proctorville.

Funeral service will be conducted noon Friday at First Church of the Nazarene, Huntington, West Virginia, with Pastor Marc Price officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Huntington First Church of the Nazarene music department for the establishment of a Highlawn community garden.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    What is your favorite thing about the Lawrence County Fair?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business