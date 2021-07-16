Dorothy Ferguson
Dorothy Mae Ferguson, 62, of Kitts Hill, died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.
Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with visitation to be held one hour prior to the service also at the funeral home.
