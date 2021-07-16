July 16, 2021

H. David Sheets

Published 3:14 pm Friday, July 16, 2021

David Sheets

David Sheets, 86, of Chesapeake, died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Hesson Sheets.

Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Rev. Deborah Rankin officiating.

Visitation will be held noon– 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

