Work under way on U.S. 23 turn lane project at Caroline Road in Greenup County

Watch for lane, shoulder closures near Raceland

Staff report

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — Work’s under way on a $275,000 Kentucky Department of Highways project to extend U.S. 23 turning lanes at Caroline Road near Raceland in Greenup County.

This week, crews and contractors will build a new 500-foot right turn lane on northbound U.S. 23 into Caroline Road and will lengthen the existing left turn lane on southbound U.S. 23 to 500 feet.

Construction will require shoulder and lane closures on U.S. 23 near the intersection (milepoint 5.3) and could impact Caroline Road traffic. Motorists should use caution and adjust travel plans accordingly.

The turning lane additions will improve intersection capacity to better handle new school traffic into and out of Caroline Road. It will also increase safety by separating through-lane traffic on U.S. 23 from all turning traffic.

A request for a traffic signal at Caroline Road remains under consideration by Kentucky Department of Highways engineers.

Traffic studies show that there’s currently not enough traffic at the intersection to meet Federal Highway Administration guidelines required for installation of a signal. Engineers will continue to monitor traffic after school restarts this fall. If traffic conditions change and meet the federal warrants, then a signal project could be developed.