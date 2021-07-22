Gerald Holderby

Gerald Gary Bob Holderby, 69, of Proctorville, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, surrounded by his family at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Jenny (Brumfield) Holderby.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Rev. Mitch Webb and Damian Southard conducting services, nieces and nephews serving as pallbearers.

Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

A celebration of life and home going will occur at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, the National Kidney Foundation, the National Heart Foundation, or a charity you feel a personal connection to.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.